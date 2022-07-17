Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 115,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,028. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 115,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,028. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Noah G. Levy bought 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 40,478 shares of company stock worth $218,276. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.