Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Mannatech Price Performance
Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.30.
Mannatech Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.
Institutional Trading of Mannatech
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
