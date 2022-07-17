Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of IDRA opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.15.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
