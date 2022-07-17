Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

HELE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.67.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HELE opened at $126.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $123.57 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.