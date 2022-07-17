Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.42. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $27.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.09%.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Frank E. Burkhead bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

