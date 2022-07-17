Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LWAY stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

