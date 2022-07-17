Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kamada during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Kamada by 111.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Kamada by 103.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

