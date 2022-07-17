New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,432 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,254,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,801,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,254,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,801,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,969.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,015 shares of company stock worth $5,550,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. TheStreet lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

