New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSCO. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,800 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 50.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,289,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,338,000 after purchasing an additional 764,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,639,000 after purchasing an additional 52,797 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,342,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSCO opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.66. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

