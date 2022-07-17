New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

KRG opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -123.53%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

