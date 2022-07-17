New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.69.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT opened at $22.25 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

