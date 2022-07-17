New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 906 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.00. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $72.58 and a 52-week high of $183.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 in the last 90 days. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

