New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,314 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 22,607 shares valued at $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $97.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.