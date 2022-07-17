Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.23.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $248.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

