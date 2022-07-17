Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.6 %

EW stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.36. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.96.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

