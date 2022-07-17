First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 38,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%.

