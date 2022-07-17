Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $731,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.01.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

