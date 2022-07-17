The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TD opened at $60.53 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.58.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.66.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

