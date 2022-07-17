JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $15.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JELD. StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 121,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 38.9% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,115,000 after buying an additional 3,273,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after acquiring an additional 503,453 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,643,000 after acquiring an additional 343,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.