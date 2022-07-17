Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $305.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.52.

Shares of MSFT opened at $256.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

