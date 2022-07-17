Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $125.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,925. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.