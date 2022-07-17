NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

NTES has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.50.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. NetEase has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

