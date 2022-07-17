Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Down 43.3% in June

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the June 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,589,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.