Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Expands By 106.6%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 106.6% from the June 15th total of 793,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 40.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Down 8.0 %

BHAT stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.