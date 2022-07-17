InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $20.23.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVIV Get Rating ) by 152.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

