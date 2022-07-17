Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the June 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

APLT stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 84,753 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,503.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 264,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 64,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APLT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Applied Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.