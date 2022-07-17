Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.