OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.78 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Further Reading

