OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OncoSec Medical Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.78 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
OncoSec Medical Company Profile
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
