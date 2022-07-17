Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nymox Pharmaceutical

In other Nymox Pharmaceutical news, Director James George Robinson bought 1,151,515 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,899,999.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,702,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,407.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.