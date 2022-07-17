Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $810,000 Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Global X MLP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 3,224.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $43.90.

