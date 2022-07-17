Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Republic Services by 114.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average of $129.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.