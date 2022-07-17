Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $27.37 Million Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,578 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Black Knight worth $27,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Black Knight by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after buying an additional 1,345,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Black Knight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,860,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Black Knight by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,053,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,066,000 after buying an additional 288,392 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Black Knight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,652,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,852,000 after buying an additional 82,547 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $62.60 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

