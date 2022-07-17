Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Dynatrace worth $27,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,258,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

Shares of DT stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.57, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.