Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 290,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $825,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 46,985 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 143,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPV stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23.

