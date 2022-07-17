Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $26.24 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,126 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $26,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBIX. Barclays boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.07.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.15. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 132.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

