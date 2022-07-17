Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Prudential Bancorp from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Prudential Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PBIP opened at $15.13 on Friday. Prudential Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $117.65 million, a PE ratio of -216.14 and a beta of 0.06.

Prudential Bancorp Announces Dividend

Prudential Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBIP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 2,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Prudential Bancorp by 115,354.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,491 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 48,449 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,300,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

