Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Potbelly from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

PBPB stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. The firm had revenue of $98.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Potbelly by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Potbelly by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

