Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of -0.95.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PME Get Rating ) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.