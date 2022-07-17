SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $120.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.04.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

