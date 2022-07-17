RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Stock Down 2.1 %

RNWK stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%.

In other RealNetworks news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell bought 113,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other RealNetworks news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell bought 113,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 128,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $80,952.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,039.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 266,067 shares of company stock valued at $164,633. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

