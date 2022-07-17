Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Up 67.9% in June

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAP opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

