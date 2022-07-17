Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $145.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
