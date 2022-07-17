Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $145.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

