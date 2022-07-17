RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

RFIL stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 million, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,168.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

About RF Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

