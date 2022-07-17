Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Short Interest Down 37.7% in June

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Blockchain Moon Acquisition Trading Down 12.7 %
Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 280,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.
