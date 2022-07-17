Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance
Shares of RMCF stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 million, a P/E ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 1.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
In other news, insider Andrew Berger bought 5,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,780.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Read More
