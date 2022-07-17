Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Qumu Stock Performance

Qumu stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Qumu has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 71.54% and a negative return on equity of 118.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qumu

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qumu

In related news, CEO Rose Bentley bought 36,646 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,882 shares in the company, valued at $50,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 66,646 shares of company stock worth $70,579. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of Qumu worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

