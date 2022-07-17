Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Qumu Stock Performance
Qumu stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Qumu has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 71.54% and a negative return on equity of 118.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Qumu
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qumu
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of Qumu worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.
About Qumu
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
