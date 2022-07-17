Short Interest in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW) Increases By 66.7%

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Arisz Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARIZW opened at $0.07 on Friday. Arisz Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $673,000.

About Arisz Acquisition

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

