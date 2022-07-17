Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.23% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 156,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.95. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

