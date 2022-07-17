Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,640 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUV opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

