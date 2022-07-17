Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 912,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,411 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 853.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,815.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 978,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,129,000 after buying an additional 944,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $115.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.29. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

